Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man walking on Smyrna road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man early Saturday morning.

The driver hit a pedestrian on Pat Mell Road west of its intersection with Benson Avenue at about 4:31 am on Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lane of Pat Mell Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The unknown vehicle was traveling west on Pat Mell Road when it hit the victim.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His next of kin was notified.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

