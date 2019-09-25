Police searching for suspects firing pellet gun at people -- including children

COBB COUNTY, ga. - Cobb County police are searching for a group of people who they say are randomly firing a pellet gun at people from a car.
The incidents have all happened in the Indian Hills County Club.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned there have been five victims, including a child.
We're working to learn more about the search for the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
