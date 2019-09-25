  • Police searching for suspects firing pellet gun at people -- including children

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, ga. - Cobb County police are searching for a group of people who they say are randomly firing a pellet gun at people from a car.

    The incidents have all happened in the Indian Hills County Club.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose learned there have been five victims, including a child.

    We're working to learn more about the search for the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories