Police searching for 14-year-old girl who vanished nearly a month ago in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen nearly a month ago at her home.
Marciana Holmes vanished on May 17 from Cobb County.
Police said she is 5′2″ and 100 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white varsity-style jacket and black Nike Jordans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator J. Kramer at 770-499-4761 or jon.kramer@cobbcounty.org.
