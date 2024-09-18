New Cobb County police unit to focus on non-violent emergencies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has a new team on the force. They’re not sworn officers, but they do wear uniforms and body cameras.

“When I say fight gun violence, they will actually be doing that. Make people safer fewer burglaries, fewer entering autos,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

“They are a force multiplier designed to take off the non-violent tasks that officers handle every day,” Cobb County Maj. Michael Steine said.

The Community Assistance Response Team (C.A.R.T.) Unit was created for men and women who want to make a difference.

“This is my way to be able to give back,” said Susan Johnson, C.A.R.T. Unit member.

“Hopefully going to be an officer soon. I’m not quite old enough yet so this is a good way for me to get experience,” said Logan Lucas, C.A.R.T. Unit member.

Steine gave Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell an exclusive look at how the new unit operates.

“There’s no blue lights on these (vehicles). They won’t be pulling people over. There’s no enforcement activity taking place,” Steine said.

Their patrol cars have yellow lights for increased visibility on traffic calls or when they are directing traffic for special events.

“These all have a computer just like a police vehicle does, so they can write reports,” Steine explained.

They aren’t sworn officers but are trained to respond to non-violent and non-emergency calls.

“This will help police officers be available for priority calls but also won’t shortcut the service that we are giving to that crime victim on a burglary call,” VanHoozer explained.

The C.A.R.T. Unit trained at the police academy for five weeks and spent four weeks on the road with a police training officer.

You have to be 18 to apply. Those interested don’t need prior law enforcement experience but do have to have a clean record.

