One of Fulton County’s most wanted: Dangerous gang member Kordale Miliam on the run

ATLANTA — Investigators are on the hunt for one of Fulton County’s most wanted fugitives, Kordale Miliam, who faces serious charges, including felony murder.

Miliam, also known as “Juke,” was released on bond in 2019 but is now accused of strangling a woman while out on bond.

Records obtained by Channel 2′s investigative reporter Mark Winne that Miliam allegedly managed to assault a victim in Henry County after being released.

“We had a close call with Mr. Miliam back in April of this year. However, once he saw law enforcement, he did flee on foot,” said Major Ophee Hinton.

Miliam has a long list of charges, including murder and felony murder involving two victims, and other violent crimes, making him a top priority for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was originally indicted in 2018 on 52 counts, including gang, arson, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

A December 2018 bond order led to his release from Fulton County Jail in January 2019.

However, a motion to revoke bond by a Fulton County deputy district attorney shows that in September 2020, Miliam allegedly committed aggravated assault (strangulation) in Henry County, leading to an active warrant for failure to appear. Another judge later revoked his bond.

“Mr. Miliam is 23 years of age. Currently, we have him listed as an active gang member,” Hinton said. “He is 5′6″ and around 150 pounds.”

Hinton explained that Miliam made the list of fugitives her unit is pursuing because he never turned himself in after his bond was revoked.

Sgt. Travis Williams from the Atlanta Police Department emphasized the community’s safety.

“This individual has been causing or wreaking havoc, and we want to be sure that our community members are safe, people who come to this city or county are safe,” Williams said.

Williams advises anyone who sees Miliam to call 911 immediately. For those with information about his whereabouts, Crime Stoppers Atlanta is the avenue to report it anonymously for a potential reward.

Winne tried to reach a lawyer we think may have represented Miliam for his side of the story.

Hinton reiterated the importance of calling 911 if you spot him or contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 if you have information.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police spend hours collecting evidence from DeKalb County home

©2024 Cox Media Group