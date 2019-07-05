  • Neighbors say new warning system at covered bridge has problems of its own

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors say a new warning system to keep drivers from hitting a notorious covered bridge in Cobb County is bringing its own set of problems. 

    Last month, the county installed dangling red plastic pipes to warn drivers if they aren't going to clear the top of the historic bridge. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach talked to a homeowner who said big trucks are now turning around in her yard after hitting the pipes. 

