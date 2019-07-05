Neighbors say new warning system at covered bridge has problems of its own

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors say a new warning system to keep drivers from hitting a notorious covered bridge in Cobb County is bringing its own set of problems.
Last month, the county installed dangling red plastic pipes to warn drivers if they aren't going to clear the top of the historic bridge.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach talked to a homeowner who said big trucks are now turning around in her yard after hitting the pipes.
New protective poles hanging over Concord Road warning of Cobb County’s historic covered bridge went in two weeks ago...how they are/and aren’t working so far in LIVE report in next 15 min at 12:30p pic.twitter.com/XWPsf9d9Gm— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 5, 2019
We're hearing from neighbors about all the problems the new warning system is causing, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
