ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies are searching for a “slider crew” that tried to steal a car from a woman pumping gas.
Security camera photos Channel 2 Action News obtained shows a man sneaking up on the woman at a Conyers BP gas station on Sigman Road. Deputies said someone in a Dodge Charger dropped the man off, just so he could steal her car.
The criminal eventually made it into her car undetected.
Once she realized someone else was starting up her car, the victim did the only thing she thought she could do: start spraying gas.
We're learning how the would-be car thief reacted and speaking to a witness who said the encounter seemed like a scene from a movie, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}