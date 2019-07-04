0 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Wheelchair records shattered in men's, women's races

ATLANTA - It is already a historic race as the 50th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race began.

The race began with the wheelchair division at 6:25 a.m, followed by waves of runners.

THE LATEST:

Daniel Romanchuk broke the men's wheelchair race course record with an unofficial time of 18:11, according to The Atlanta Track Club and Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach, who is at the finish line.

Peachtree history is made! Daniel Romanchuk absolutely shatters the men's event record in an unofficial time of 18:11!

Daniel Romanchuk breaks/shatters wheelchair race course record at 18:11 and wins $50,000 bonus! 3rd win in a row

The women's wheelchair record was also broken today. "Manuela Schar takes the win in 21:28 over Scaroni and McFadden to etch her name in Peachtree history," Atlanta Track Club tweeted.

An epic three-woman sprint to the finish in the women's wheelchair race and another record goes down! Manuela Schar takes the win in 21:28 over Scaroni and McFadden to etch her name in Peachtree history!

Another record broken and $50k bonus for women's wheelchair race #AJCPeachtreeRoadRace

The race is offering the same prize purse for wheelchair racers who break a record as for runners. Any male or female who tops the best times in their division will be awarded – on top of prize money – a $50,000 bonus in honor of the race’s 50th running.

For wheelchair athletes, the prize gives a rare opportunity for what may be the biggest single payday ever in a road race of any distance.

Channel 2's Darryn Moore has been at the starting line for hours, where he saw the wheelchair participants take off at 6:25 a.m. He saw the starting line tape laid down around 5:30 a.m.

Live at the 50th annual AJC Peachtree Road this morning. I'm covering the start of the race focusing on Security and the Heat

The race route started at Lenox Road in Buckhead, goes along Peachtree Road and finishes at 10th Street in Midtown at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta police say they want people to enjoy the race, but that safety comes first.

Protecting more than 60,000 people is their top priority, they said. Officers in uniform and in plain clothes, as well as cameras, are along the entire route.

"We don't want any drones flying over this event," AtlantaPolice Capt. Rodney Woody said. "It's actually against the law to fly a drone over a crowd of people.

People are asked to not bring backpacks if they can keep from doing so, and bring plenty of water to drink.

[Here are all the road closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race]

Gehlbach is at the finish line, where preparations were already underway as of 4 a.m. Medical stations, water and the always-coveted race T-shirt are at the end for the participants at Piedmont Park.

There will be special vintage signage along the way to celebrate the 50th running of the race.

There will be special music and each mile will feature a different decade represented, Gehlbach said.

