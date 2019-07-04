  • Officers form human ladder to rescue man from burning home

    By: Christian Jennings

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Incredible video shows firefighters rescuing a man from a burning home in Clayton County.

    The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on Daniel Drive. When officers arrived, they were told someone was still inside the home. 

    All six officers formed a human ladder and got into the home through the window. They were then able to pull the man to safety.

    He was taken to the hospital, where he made a full recovery.

