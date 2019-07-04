Officers form human ladder to rescue man from burning home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Incredible video shows firefighters rescuing a man from a burning home in Clayton County.
The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on Daniel Drive. When officers arrived, they were told someone was still inside the home.
All six officers formed a human ladder and got into the home through the window. They were then able to pull the man to safety.
He was taken to the hospital, where he made a full recovery.
We’ll walk you through the video of the heroic rescue and are talking with the department about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}