Neighbors in Cobb County start cleanup process after surplus of rain from Hurricane Helene

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After torrential rain from Hurricane Helene brought flooding to Georgia, neighbors in Cobb County are trying to pick up the pieces.

“We weren’t expecting it to come this quickly or this fast,” neighbor Victor Page said.

The cleanup is underway at Page’s house in Cobb County a day after parts of his neighborhood flooded.

“It was a little more than anyone expected,” Page said.

Ten inches of water entered his home when the impact of Hurricane Helene left cars submerged and forced rescues on Farmington Drive Southeast.

“It was a surprise,” he said.

Cobb County first responders spent Thursday and Friday responding to 165 weather related calls across the county.

Fire fighters performed three rescues due to flooded homes or roads.

By Saturday morning - the water mostly receded, and roads were passable again.

“We’re thankful it went down so quickly that’s a real blessing too, so that we can start the clean up right away,” Page said. “There’s a lot of clean up to do.”

Julie Lauten is one of the lucky ones without any significant water damage from Friday’s storms.

“We sit a litter higher up, the people at the end of our street weren’t so lucky,” Lauten said. She’s thankful the community is rallying behind the neighbors affected the most.

At Page’s house, however, the work has just begun, but he’s not letting it get him down.

“We’re going to get it all dried out and we will be good to go again,” he said.

