Murph’s to close tonight after nearly a decade at Cobb Galleria

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Murph’s Restaurant, a popular spot for Braves fans, is closing for good Tuesday night due to renovations at Cobb Galleria.

The restaurant, owned by Braves legend Dale Murphy, is located close to the portion of Cobb Galleria undergoing renovations, making it unable to survive the shutdown.

Murph’s opened in 2017.

“Love having the Braves here. Hate to see side businesses suffer,” said Dennis Forest, a regular customer.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Everybody knew where Murph’s was. So, I would always meet him here. It was easier to get to,” said Mike Forest, another regular.

Murph’s has been a game-day staple for Braves fans, offering a convenient location to walk to the stadium while avoiding the crowds at The Battery.

About 15 employees will be looking for new jobs following the closure.

The restaurant’s patio was empty, and the bar crowd was thinning out on its final night.

As Murph’s closes its doors, regulars have gathered for one last dinner, lamenting the loss of a beloved local spot.

©2025 Cox Media Group