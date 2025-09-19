Mountasia Marietta to close after decades of miniature golf, Go Kart racing

MARIETTA, Ga. — In just over a week, a Marietta go-kart, mini-golf and general fun time location is closing permanently.

Mountasia Marietta, operated by Palace Entertainment, announced Wednesday it would be closing down.

Its last day of operations is Sept. 28.

In the message shared by the Mountasia Family Fun Center, the company thanked the community for their support over the years.

“Thank you to our community, our hosts and our guests for making Mountasia Marietta a place to create timeless memories for more than 20 years!” the company said. “We invite everyone in the community to join us at the park for their final trips around the Go Kart track and rounds of Miniature Golf before our final day of operations on Sunday, Sept. 28.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Mountasia and parent company Palace Entertainment for more information on the closure.

The company declined to provide further comment on Mountasia’s closure.

©2025 Cox Media Group