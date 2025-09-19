Troup County approves 90-day moratorium on data center applications

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent Troup County Commission meeting, officials voted to implement a 90-day moratorium on new data centers applications.

During the meeting, commissioners discussed the measure as an add-on item, with it being included as a potential part of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance.

The discussion by commissioners was focused on zoning ordinances and how the county can best manage what is best for residents.

Citing the need for more time to potentially set regulations on data centers in the county, commissioners voted to have a 90-day moratorium on new applications or approvals.

During the moratorium, county staff will review current zoning regulations and make recommendations about potential rules and requirements for data centers to be approved for construction in the county.

Any recommendations would then be considered by the commission for inclusion as a text amendment to the county’s UDO for zoning.

More specifically, commissioners were discussing the potential for data centers in unincorporated parts of the county and how to protect and preserve public interests.

The commissioners also left the moratorium open to be extended, if necessary, or shortened.

Officials also confirmed during their discussion that there were not any pending applications for data centers, meaning the move to study how to regulate zoning for them was preemptive.

Commissioners said during the meeting that they were studying how other counties have approached data processing center regulations.

