Metro Atlanta home intrusion suspect arrested in another state

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Cobb County police say a suspect in an armed Powder Springs home intrusion has been arrested in Ohio.

Cobb Major Crimes detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Steven Michael Cartel Hilton of Detroit.

Authorities say Hilton is the home intruder sought after a SWAT situation unfolded on the morning of June 12.

Police first responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Marietta Street.

The homeowners woke up to a masked intruder in their house who shot at them when they confronted him.

Powder Springs police then asked for the help of Cobb County police.

Cobb County detectives, after an investigation, identified the suspect as Hilton and got an arrest warrant for him on the charges of home invasion and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

After learning he had fled to Lima, Ohio, detectives reached out to Lima police, who took Hilton into custody on June 17.

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