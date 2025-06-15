Metro Atlanta charity that gives cars to families in need helps one of their own

ACWORTH, Ga. — In the garage at Christian Brothers Automotive in Acworth, some car repairs come from the heart. “When you do these things and it happens, there’s not a dry eye. It hits everybody emotionally, as it should,” owner Chris Bundrick told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

He works with the nonprofit Together with Families. Cars donated to the charity are repaired by Chris and his mechanics free of charge and are then given to families in need.

“If you knew me then, I honestly didn’t believe that I’d be where I am today,” Halle Mickel said. She is the charity’s Engagement Coordinator.

Halle comes from a broken home. At the age of 18, her siblings ended up in foster care, and she was homeless.

Together with Families helped her finish high school, enter college, hired her, and this week delivered a surprise.

“I was in shock and disbelief. Not that I didn’t believe it could happen, but I was like---me?” It was her new wheels, donated by one of the charity’s partners in Florida, now running as good as new, thanks to Christian Brothers.

Halle says her faith brought her this far, and now it’s taking her to work and school.

“I know that what I went through at the time when I was younger was not the end of my story. I just had to say—Lord—you brought me through that. I know I can get through this. I definitely know I can get through this,” Halle said.

Together with Families and Christian Brothers have now worked together to give vehicles to 10 local families in need.

