Marietta police arrest man for stealing $6K in music equipment, tracked him down with AirTags

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police arrested a man for stealing thousands of dollars in musical equipment.

According to Marietta officers, the owner called the DeKalb County Police Department to report the items were stolen from his car.

Acting on information provided by the owner of the stolen items, who had hidden an Apple AirTag inside it, police were able to track the items down to the Guitar Center on Terrell Mill Road.

“It turns out this was an elaborate scheme to try and pawn equipment that had been stolen out of a parked vehicle,” Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Public Information Officer, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

That’s where police said they found Johnathan Lamar Brown, along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment and instruments, all stolen.

McPhilamy said Guitar Center staff estimated the equipment was worth somewhere between $6,000 and $10,000.

In Marietta, police questioned Brown, who told them that he was called up by an associate saying he “had some stuff” that Brown might want.

Brown told police that while he knew the equipment wasn’t “the right one that he needed,” it didn’t matter because he planned to resell it somewhere else for between $500 and $600.

Brown was then arrested for four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and taken to the Cobb County Jail.

The music equipment was returned to its owner, according to police.

