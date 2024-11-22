Marietta man stabs his older brother to death

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a man stabbed his older brother to death on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home on Mountain View Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday where they found Jonathan Hightower, 43, with a single stab wound to his chest.
He was later pronounced dead.
His younger brother, 41-year-old Sherman Hightower, stayed at the home while police investigated.
Sherman Hightower was arrested and charged with felony murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.
Sherman Hightower is being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.
