Marietta man stabs his older brother to death

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a man stabbed his older brother to death on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Mountain View Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday where they found Jonathan Hightower, 43, with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was later pronounced dead.

His younger brother, 41-year-old Sherman Hightower, stayed at the home while police investigated.

Sherman Hightower was arrested and charged with felony murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.

Sherman Hightower is being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.

