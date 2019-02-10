Man's body found after crews put out fire behind Cobb County motel

An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a brush fire behind a Cobb County motel.
Marietta police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the fire broke out around 12:53 a.m. Sunday behind the Regency Inn off Cobb Parkway.
The fire burned nearly two acres surrounded by businesses.
Police are trying to determine if the man died as a result of the fire or before it occcurred.
We're LIVE at the scene as police continue their investigation, for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
#BREAKING - The body of a man is found behind a Cobb County hotel after crews put out a late night fire. I'm speaking with investigators and will have a live report at 6 on Channel 2 Action News SundayAM. pic.twitter.com/B1Bgfp7TJE— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 10, 2019
