  • Man's body found after crews put out fire behind Cobb County motel

    An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a brush fire behind a Cobb County motel. 

    Marietta police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the fire broke out around 12:53 a.m. Sunday behind the Regency Inn off Cobb Parkway.

    The fire burned nearly two acres surrounded by businesses.

    Police are trying to determine if the man died as a result of the fire or before it occcurred. 

