  • Major Cobb County road to be shut down for hours after crash

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb Parkway is closed in both directions Saturday evening after a car crashed into a light pole. 

    The road is shut down at Lake Park Drive. Officials said the road will remain closed for at least 5 hours. 

    Police say the accident caused a light pole to become unstable and Georgia Department of Transportation crews are en route to fix it. 

    "The pole is severely compromised and will collapse eventually, so we're not letting any cars through," Cobb County officials said. 

    Police are asking that people avoid the area until the pole is fixed.

    We're working to learn what led up to the crash, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories