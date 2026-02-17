Atlanta charter school CEO accused of asking to have family member’s grade changed

ATLANTA — Last year, former KIPP Atlanta Schools CEO Mini’imah Shaheed stepped down from her position.

Now, Channel 2’s Cory James has learned that she resigned during an investigation into allegations that she pressured staff to change a family member’s grades.

The investigation began last January after a board member received an anonymous letter about what was allegedly happening behind school doors.

The 21-page report outlines pressures that Shaheed allegedly put on school employees to illegally change her family member’s grade and those of an entire class so that it could be concealed.

The investigation states multiple employees, including the principal and registrar, felt they had “no choice” but to make the changes using a bell curve formula that would result in a 4-5% increase. It goes on to say that the increase affected GPA calculations for competitive honors.

“Because the grade change occurred the following year, several students who initially failed [a] class paid money and spent unnecessary time re-taking [it] in summer school,” the report reads.

James spoke with a student who says that’s just not fair.

“I’m a kid that’s working my butt off trying to get my grades at a certain level, I’d just feel cheated,” Seederick Jackson said.

“Being a former educator, I understand the pressure that’s on teachers, and to have someone that kinda change the grade, it’s not a good feeling to have,” one man said.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said it was aware of the serious grading integrity issue.

“In early 2025, Atlanta Public Schools was made aware of serious grading integrity issues at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. We were deeply concerned and communicated to KIPP our expectation that it fully investigate the matter and that any and all issues be rectified by the KIPP board. In addition, APS conducted its own investigation into all aspects of the grading policies and practices at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. We hold our leaders to a high standard of professionalism, with academic integrity of the utmost importance. We expect the same of all who educate APS students.” — Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson

KIPP Atlanta Schools says that following the investigation, they took action to ensure similar issues don’t happen again.

“After receiving allegations outlined in an anonymous letter, KIPP Atlanta Schools hired an independent law firm to conduct a thorough investigation into claims of inappropriate grade changes at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School. The investigation revealed that certain staff members felt pressured to make grade changes in a single course outside of the typical process and timeline. During the course of the investigation, the former CEO voluntarily resigned. Nevertheless, the investigation was completed. After reviewing the findings, KIPP Atlanta Schools took decisive action to address and prevent similar occurrences in the future. These actions include: revising K-12 grading policies to provide stronger oversight and multiple levels of approval, adopting a comprehensive board grievance policy that formalizes escalation procedures, and enhancing its conflict-of-interest rules to promote ethical conduct and to reinforce clear professional boundaries. These proactive measures reflect KIPP Atlanta Schools’ unwavering commitment to academic integrity and preventing similar incidents in the future. Following a comprehensive nationwide search, KIPP Atlanta Schools recently selected Dr. Michael Cormack, Jr., as its next chief executive officer. The appointment reflects the organization’s focus on identifying a leader who will strengthen relationships with parents, students and teachers.” — KIPP Atlanta Schools statement

Shaheed shared a statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that an alternative, harmful narrative was promoted.”

“I am grateful that the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the state’s authorized educator ethics body, conducted its own independent review of this matter and found no probable cause and no basis for discipline. The case has been closed and the records have been expunged. That determination speaks for itself. I have always led with integrity and in the best interest of students and families, and I am proud that an objective state body reviewed the facts and reached that conclusion. It’s unfortunate that an alternative, harmful narrative was promoted. I am currently working with legal counsel to address the broader circumstances and consequences, and will not be able to comment further at this time.” — Mini'imah Shaheed

