Teen takeover event in Gwinnett County ends in chaos, arrests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nine people were arrested, and one teenager was injured during a planned “teen takeover” event in Gwinnett County on March 28.

The Gwinnett County Police Department monitored the gathering after receiving advance notice of the organized event.

A “teen takeover” is a social media-organized gathering where large groups of teenagers and young adults meet at a specific location. While many attend to socialize, the Gwinnett County Police Department stated these events have increasingly become associated with fights, property damage, and disorderly behavior.

The arrests included two adults and seven juveniles. Charges filed against the individuals included obstruction, affray, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.

Police reported that these charges were issued after individuals were told to leave the property and refused to comply with the order.

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During the gathering, officers received a report that a juvenile retrieved a firearm from a trash can and placed it in his waistband.

A 16-year-old fled from officers but was quickly taken into custody.

The teenager told officers he had thrown the weapon onto the roof of a nearby business. When police retrieved the item, they determined it was an airsoft gun.

While a large group of individuals was present at the scene, the Gwinnett County Police Department noted that many did not actively participate in criminal activity.

However, the department emphasized that the actions of a small number of people led to the arrests and the injury, highlighting how quickly such gatherings can become unsafe.

The department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the importance of making smart decisions when attending events organized through social media.

Police advised parents to know where their children are going and who they are with to prevent the escalation of situations that may initially seem harmless.

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