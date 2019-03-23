Family goals: Mother and daughter pilot Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. - A photo taken of a mother and daughter on the flight deck of an Atlanta-bound Delta Boeing 757 has gone viral.
The duo, Capt. Wendy Rexon and First Officer Kelly Rexon, can be seen smiling ear-to-ear at the helm of the duel-engine Boeing 757, which seats around 170 passengers.
The photo was taken by Dr. John R. Watret, the chancellor of Embry-Riddle Worldwide, a world-renowned aeronautical university, who just happened to overhear that there was a mother-daughter flight crew.
Just flew with this mother daughter flight crew on Delta from LAX to ATL. Awesome. @Delta @EmbryRiddle #erau pic.twitter.com/HYLl65H5p1— John R. Watret (@ERAUWatret) March 17, 2019
According to a release from the university, Watret, who was a passenger on the flight, overheard a mother and kids coming from the cockpit talking about the “mother and daughter” flying the passenger airliner.
“I thought that was amazing. I was in awe. I asked if I could visit them, too,” he said in the press release.
This was especially meaningful for Watret because of Embry-Riddle’s commitment to creating more opportunities for women in all areas of the aviation industry.
“There has to be more diversification in the industry. It’s crucial and one of the key factors we focus on. When there are more opportunities, everyone wins,” Watret said in the release.
Delta airlines official twitter account also replied to his tweet:
Family flight crew goals!— Delta (@Delta) March 18, 2019
Kelly Rexon’s sister is also a pilot, according to the release from Embry-Riddle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
