Wendy's employee arrested on job, accused of assaulting customer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County woman says she never wants anyone to have to experience what she did after going to a metro Wendy’s.
It led to one of the employees being arrested on the job Thursday after police said he lost his temper on the job with a customer.
“He loaded up a cup of ice. Big chunks of ice. And he smashed me in the face with the ice,” the customer said, asking not to be identified.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson has contacted Wendy's for a comment on this story, but has not heard back, so far.
What the customer asked for that set the man off and what police found in the employee’s car, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
