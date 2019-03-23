Several homes damaged by massive fire started at vacant home in DeKalb

Families are waking up to damage and destruction after a raging house fire in DeKalb County Firday night.
Channel 2 Action News received cell phone camera video that captured the fire off Wellborn Creek Drive near Stonecrest.
Around 7 p.m., DeKalb County firefighters said the intense blaze started at a vacant home. The fire destroyed the home, but it didn't stop there as it spread to other homes nearby.
What firefighters tell us made this fire so tough to put out, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
One neighbor who lives across the street said part of her home's exterior melted.
"I’m grateful to God because it could have been a lot worse.”
No one was hurt, which surprised people who witnessed the fire's intensity.
"It was like a football field of smoke almost. It was incredible," neighbor Kasseem Stevens told Channel 2.
PHOTOS: This is what DeKalb firefighters encountered when they pulled up to an intense, spreading fire on Wellborn Creek Dr in Lithonia. 📸-@DCFRpubaffairs pic.twitter.com/8vImJaqg9E— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 23, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}