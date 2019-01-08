COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta” cast member has been indicted in Cobb County on multiple felony charges.
Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, who goes by “Tommie Lee” on the VH1 reality show, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school, court records show.
The charges stem from a few days in the middle of October 2018, according to the indictment.
Jefferson is accused of grabbing one of her children by the hair and shoving their head into a metal locker at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, according to an Oct. 16 police warrant.
She also allegedly slapped the child’s hands with a purse strap and cursed at the child.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man caught in middle of deadly shooting says police officer saved his life
- Florida man hit dad in face with pizza after learning he helped deliver him, police say
- Baby found in cooler on side of road; Police trying to find owner of cooler
Jefferson quickly bonded out on those charges, but was arrested again on a charge of aggravated stalking.
A condition of her first arrest was to not have contact with the child, but Jefferson went to her Smyrna home and the child was there.
Police found Jefferson in the attic of the home and arrested her.
Her most recent post on Instagram, where she has 3.5 million followers, is captioned: “Been through A storm and it turned me Into Ah G”
Her next court date was not immediately available online.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}