At least 5 families forced out of their Cobb County homes after flash floods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At least five households have been displaced following flash flooding in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed with Cobb County Emergency Management that a neighborhood along Coppers Creek Circle in the Smyrna area.

Cobb EMA said there could be up to 20 homes impacted by the flooding.

“It’s a serious and life-threatening flood situation in particular,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The flash flood warning remains in place until 9:45 p.m. across parts of DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

We have a reporter and photographer in the neighborhood speaking with people impacted by the flooding, for LIVE updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Channel 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

Man shot to death near Jackson Street Bridge

Rapper YFN Lucci could soon be out of jail with support from Fulton DA

27-year-old veteran’s last moments in DeKalb jail: video deepens mystery for family

RELATED NEWS:

Scattered showers this evening





©2024 Cox Media Group