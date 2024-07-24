At least 5 families forced out of their Cobb County homes after flash floods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At least five households have been displaced following flash flooding in a Cobb County neighborhood.
Channel 2 Action News confirmed with Cobb County Emergency Management that a neighborhood along Coppers Creek Circle in the Smyrna area.
Cobb EMA said there could be up to 20 homes impacted by the flooding.
“It’s a serious and life-threatening flood situation in particular,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
The flash flood warning remains in place until 9:45 p.m. across parts of DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.
