0 Judge says ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting woman a danger to community

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge said an embattled ex-police officer who allegedly abused his power to sexually assault a woman is a danger to the community.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose was the only reporter in the courtroom as prosecutors laid out how they say Andres Alcaraz lived a double life.

Jose learned that Alcaraz is a decorated marine, family man and active church member.

But investigators say that in May, he approached a woman as she was digging through a dumpster and sexually assaulted her.

The victim claims she was so scared, she had no choice but to obey his sexual demands.

“She is worried that he is a police officer, and there will be retaliation,” Detective Phillip Stoddard of the Cobb County Police Department said.

TRENDING STORIES

Despite the graphic testimony from the lead investigator on the case, Jose said Alcaraz showed no emotion throughout the hearing Friday.

Stoddard said, “(Alcaraz) started calling her sexy,” as he stopped and questioned the woman by a car wash on Benson Poole Road just past midnight on May 17.

Alcaraz claimed someone flagged him down because the woman seemed suspicious. Detectives said he then demanded that she get into the back of his patrol car.

“She felt like she didn’t have a choice, and she did not want to go to jail,” Stoddard testified.

Police say Alcaraz drove the woman behind a building on South Cobb Drive and sexually assaulted her.

Stoddard revealed the patrol car’s GPS system, surveillance video, DNA evidence and nude pictures confirmed the victim’s story.

“She stated that he gave her $10. She was upset it was only $10. He then drove off,” Stoddard said.

The investigator also said Alcaraz came back an hour later and sexually assaulted the woman again.

In court, prosecutors asked Alcaraz’s wife, Tiffany, if the man she knows is different than the guy charged with a crime.

“I won’t answer that question because I feel intimidated by you right now,” Tiffany Alcaraz said.

The judge denied Alcaraz’s bond, saying she believes he's a danger to the victim and other people like her.

The case now moves on to Superior Court.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.