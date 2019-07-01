  • Cobb County officer charged with sexual assault, resigns from department

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

    On Monday, the Cobb County sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Andres Alcaraz.

    Alcaraz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty in May. The department says it was notified last week and as soon as the officer was identified, he was placed on administrative leave. On Sunday, Alcaraz resigned from the department.

