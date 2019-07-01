Cori 'Coco' Gauff had already made history as the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon.
Today, she can add another milestone to her list with a first round victory in London. Gauff, who was born in Atlanta, defeated one of her idols Venus Williams Monday.
The 15-year-old advanced past the 5-time Wimbledon champion Williams in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
To put into perspective her win, Williams had already won four of her seven major titles by the time Gauff was born, according to ESPN.
15-YEAR-OLD COCO GAUFF JUST DEFEATED VENUS WILLIAMS 😱 pic.twitter.com/6jXN29mp1n— espnW (@espnW) July 1, 2019
It isn't the first time Gauff has made tennis history in a major tournament. Earlier this year, she became the youngest female player to win a Grand Slam match in the qualifying rounds of French Open.
