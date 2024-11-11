Hundreds line up Marietta streets to help celebrate Veterans Day

MARIETTA, Ga. — On this Veterans Day, the tributes to members of the military are echoing across Georgia. One of the state’s largest events is the annual Veterans Day parade in Marietta.

For Franco Livigni Veterans Day is personal.

“I would do it all over again,” said Livigni.

He has served in every war from Vietnam to Desert Storm.

“Six months later I got drafted and then I spent many years,” Livigni told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

On Monday, the city of Marietta honored those who served during its annual Veterans Day parade.

Capt. Kent Hepler of the Navy Reserve was the parade’s grand marshal.

“It’s great to be here and also to see so many different veterans. To come back to that military community and see the comradery we all have,” Hepler said.

Valura Vasquez represented her school’s Junior ROTC in this year’s parade.

“It shows the veterans who have served to have our rights and get the freedom that we want,” Vasquez said.

As for those who served they say they both appreciate the fanfare and the special honor for our veterans.

“Every day is a good day to be a veteran. It’s not just one day out of the year,” Livigni said.

