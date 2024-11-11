‘He was my backbone:’ Daughter grieves father’s death in Atlanta double shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are continuing to gather information on a shooting at a rooming house in northwest Atlanta that left two men dead.

One of the victims is 66-year-old Jerome Johnson.

“Can’t really say that he’s gone. I really don’t believe it. I’m waiting on a phone call because I can’t believe it,” said Takela Glover, Johnson’s daughter.

Glover told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she was Johnson’s only child. Glover said her father had been living at a multi-tenant house on Bolton Road when someone entered the house Saturday morning and opened fire on her father and another man.

“My dad was in the dining room, and the other man was at the door. My father was shot multiple times,” said Glover.

The shooting suspect returned to the scene and was arrested. Police identify him as Leatories Carter, 52.

Glover says her father and the other victim knew the alleged shooter.

“I just want to ask him, Why? Why would you do it,” said Glover.

Police haven’t released a motive for the double shooting. Glover says witnesses told her the man charged was under the influence of drugs, although that has not been confirmed by police.

Glover says she and her father were close, and he provided support to her and her children.

“He was a good person. He didn’t bother anybody. He would help you whenever you needed help. He was understanding and that’s why it’s hard for me to deal with,” said Glover

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

