2 men dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta, officers investigating

ATLANTA — Officers say two men are dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.
Just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people shot outside a home on Bolton Road and found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.
Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting and the victims have not been identified.
Officers are still blocking off the crime scene on Bolton Road in NW Atlanta
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the police to learn more.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Where did racist text messages sent to young Black people across metro Atlanta come from?
- Potential elementary school closure could have ripple effects throughout Sandy Springs
- Former Senator from Georgia chosen to lead Trump inaugural committee
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group