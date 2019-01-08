Group wants Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield closed during government shutdown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Conservationist groups are now calling on the White House to close national parks like Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield completely.
Stories of closed parking lots, and overflowing trash cans due to the government shutdown are being reported around the country.
And 17 days into the shutdown, some groups say the problems are only getting worse.
We're hearing from the the conservation group about their concerns about parks, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
