Father, 4-year-old son killed in Georgia street racing crash

ALBANY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash tied to street racing that claimed the lives of two people.

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According to the Albany Police Department, the wreck happened around 9:41 p.m. on March 21 in the 1900 block of Krug Street.

Authorities say multiple vehicles were involved after two drivers were racing in the area.

One of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Brandon King, lost control and slammed into several vehicles. A second driver, Jacob Daniels Jr., 24, initially drove away from the scene but later returned and was arrested.

Two people, Rickey Thomas, 26, and a 4-year-old child, died from their injuries, according to police.

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Family confirmed to WALB-TV the victims were father and son.

The family described Thomas as a devoted father who loved his son. They said the two bonded over a love of cars, WALB-TV reports.

Loved ones say the four-year-old, identified as Kaise Thomas Gibbons, had a “bright smile and loving spirit and touched everyone who knew him.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Gibbons funeral will be held on March 29, according to the funeral home.

Two others were hurt in the crash but are expected to survive. They were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.

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