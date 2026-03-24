Woman charged with stealing high-end cars from Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Police say a suspected serial car thief accused of targeting high-end vehicles across Atlanta, including at the airport, was arrested
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Atlanta officers assigned to the Airport Section responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking garage on Feb. 26.
Investigators with the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit quickly launched an investigation alongside Airport Section officers. Authorities say they identified Sharell Reed as the primary suspect and linked her to multiple auto theft cases throughout the city.
On March 10, 2026, Reed was arrested during a traffic stop.
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Investigators say Reed has been connected to at least eight separate auto thefts, many involving high-end vehicles stolen from airport parking areas and other locations across Atlanta.
So far, Reed is facing multiple charges, including:
- Eight counts of theft by taking auto
- Theft by taking
- Concealing the identity of a vehicle
The investigation remains ongoing.
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