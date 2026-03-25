‘Atlanta-Conda’: 8-foot python spotted on Beltline

ATLANTA — Video captured a man handling an 8- to 10-foot snake found along the Atlanta Beltline, but environmental officials are warning the public against handling wildlife they find.

Joseph Ragland shared video of the incident with Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“That’s not a typical Georgia snake; that’s something different,” Ragland said.

“I’m walking up behind it trying to see if I can see the head and then somebody’s uncle comes out of nowhere and starts yanking it out of the bush,” Ragland explained.

“All of the sudden there’s 10 feet of snake laying on the beltline,” He added.

Ragland said he has no idea if the man seen handling the snake in the video is the owner or not.

The owner of Southeastern Reptile Rescue, Jason Clark, said Tuesday the video is very concerning.

“The problem was if someone picked it up, the snake could’ve bitten,” Clark said.

Lt. Bubba Stanford with the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the situation could have turned dangerous, quickly.

“Wild animals are regulated in Georgia to protect the public as well as our native wildlife, that’s why we have the laws, rules and regulations in place,” Lt. Stanford said.

In a statement, an Atlanta Beltline spokesperson wrote in part:

“As always, we urge the public to avoid approaching or handling unfamiliar animals and to report concerns to the appropriate authorities.”

Ragland said he’s now focused on giving the snake a nickname.

“We got the Atlanta-Conda, the Beltline Boa, some people were saying the Peachtree python,” Ragland said.

The City of Atlanta Park Use Rules strictly prohibit bringing in and abandoning any animal—including wild animals like raccoons or opossums—in city parks without written permission from the Commissioner.

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