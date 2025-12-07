Georgia lottery player wins $1 million while aiming for Powerball jackpot

MARIETTA, Ga. — Another jackpot is on the rise and another Georgian was numbers off from getting the pot.

According to the Georgia Lottery, someone playing for the Powerball Jackpot didn’t get the big haul but still took home some gold.

While the winner didn’t get the nearly $1 billion pot, they still won $1 million at a Quik Trip on Cobb Drive SE in Marietta, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball Jackpot has grown to $875 million, with the next drawing coming up on Dec. 8.

You can watch the Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group