Galleria Mall demolition work reaches final stage

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The final stage of demolition work has begun for Galleria Mall has begun, part of a $190 million renovation and expansion.

Cobb Convention Center Atlanta said last week the demolition work comes after “several months of excavation and separating the Galleria Mall from its adjoining buildings,” the center said via social media.

Despite the ongoing work, the center is holding events.

The renovation and expansion are planned to occur in phases, with the convention center closing for the last four months of 2025 and reopened in January.

During the year, the Cobb Galleria Centre will remain open, hosting trade shows, expos, meetings, conventions and social events in the exhibit halls and ballroom.

