Former Woodstock officer pleads guilty in shooting death of unarmed man

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Woodstock police officer has pleaded guilty in the death of the October 2023 shooting death of 20-year-old Emmanuel Millard.

The trial for former officer Grant Shaw was slated to begin on Monday, but Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was the only TV reporter in the courtroom on Friday as Shaw entered a negotiated plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Because Shaw’s plea is negotiated, he has the option to change his plea back to not guilty if he doesn’t like the terms presented to him.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since it first happened.

A grand jury indicted Shaw on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Millard’s death. He’s accused of shooting Millard after a police chase that started in Woodstock and went into Cobb County.

Millard was not armed when he was shot and killed.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has also reported on another incident where Shaw was seen on body camera holding a couple at gunpoint after an attempted traffic stop.

That couple told Washington that they were rushing their sick pet to an animal hospital. They also say they warned the Woodstock police chief that they feared Shaw would kill someone.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group