Woodstock police officer indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge following deadly shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury indicted the Woodstock police officer accused of killing 20-year-old Emmanuel Millard during a police pursuit.

Officer Grant Matthew Shaw now faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

“I see him, I hear his voice, it has been tremendously hard,” Millard’s mother, Lenette Millard told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“I just want him to get the full extended punishment,” Millard added.

“We know he’s guilty,” Millard’s father, Joseph Francis III said.

According to the indictment, Millard took off after Woodstock police tried to arrest him during a traffic stop, in October 2023.

Officers say Millard then led them on a chase into Cobb County.

Police performed a pit maneuver and blocked Millard in with their cruisers.

The family’s attorney, Andrew Lampros, viewed the police body cam video.

“[Millard] He showed him his hands, he was fully compliant and told him to get out of the car and as he went to get out of the car, he shot and killed him,” Andrew Lampros said.

Shortly after the shooting, a Woodstock police department spokesperson wrote in part:

“The Woodstock Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents investigated the shooting but did not comment, Friday on the indictment.

Millard’s parents told Washington they often think about Officer Shaw, the man they believe is responsible for their son’s death.

“How this young man feels daily is something, I’m concerned about as well as a parent. To walk around to know you took a life,” Millard’s father, Joseph Francis III said.

“You destroyed a family. You took a life that was supposed to live for years,” Lenette Millard added.

