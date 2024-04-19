Man steps out from behind car, is hit and killed by semi on I-75. Troopers don’t know who he is

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to identify a man hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in Tift County last month.

Troopers said the crash happened on Feb. 7 around 4 a.m. on I-75 northbound near mile marker 54.

The man who was killed is described as being a White man in his 30s to early 40s with a small build, dark hair and a beard.

Troopers said video from the semi truck showed the man emerge from behind a car parked on the shoulder of the highway before he was hit.

By the time first responders got to the scene, the car that was parked on the side of the road had left the scene.

“Despite extensive efforts, we have been unable to identify the male victim or the vehicle involved in the tragic crash. We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information about the male victim, or has seen the vehicle in question to come forward,” troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Georgia State Patrol - Post 13 Phone at (229) 386-3226.

