Former officer accused of killing 20-year-old during chase turns himself into police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Woodstock police officer accused of killing a 20-year-old man during a police pursuit has turned himself in to police after a grand jury indicted him on charges of involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to jail records, Grant Shaw turned himself in around 10 a.m. Monday.

Shaw is accused of killing Emmanuel Millard, 20, in October 2023.

According to the indictment, Millard took off after Woodstock police tried to arrest him during a traffic stop.

Officers say Millard then led them on a chase into Cobb County.

Police performed a PIT maneuver and blocked Millard in with their cruisers.

The family’s attorney, Andrew Lampros, viewed the police body cam video.

“[Millard] He showed him his hands, he was fully compliant and told him to get out of the car and as he went to get out of the car, he shot and killed him,” Andrew Lampros said.

Shortly after the shooting, a Woodstock Police Department spokesperson wrote in part:

“The Woodstock Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents investigated the shooting but did not comment on Friday’s indictment.

Woodstock police say Shaw resigned from the department in October 2023.

