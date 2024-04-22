2 teens killed, multiple adults injured in south Georgia crash

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were killed and multiple adults were injured in a crash in Toombs County, Georgia Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Ga. Hwy 130 East. Deputies said Freddy Juarez, 40, was driving a Ford truck with six other passengers inside when the truck hit a Chevrolet sedan.

Daniela Teran, 17, and Sebastian Juarez, also 17, were killed. Reynalda Jimenez was flown to the hospital in Savannah with life-threatening injuries. Both drivers, Juarez and Robert Yepe, 45, along with passengers Jose Gomez, 37, Jesus Juarez, 27 and Brusela Lopez, 33, were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Juarez and his passengers were all from Jacksonville, Florida.

Deputies said Juarez may have failed to stop at the intersection.

Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

Sebastian Juarez’s family said he was from Venezuela and they are working to raise money to send his body back home for burial.

“We arrived in this country with the intention and desire to fulfill a dream, a dream that was snatched from him,” his father, Luis Juarez, wrote on GoFundMe. You can donate HERE.

