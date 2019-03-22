COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A former “Love & Hip-Hop” star was arrested in Cobb County for the third time in the past couple months.
Tommie Lee -- whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson -- showed up to court on March 14 for a hearing and was ordered to take a drug test. Authorities said she tested positive for alcohol.
Jefferson, who has almost 4 million followers on Instagram, posted an apology Thursday night.
She wrote:
“I apologize to all my fans for my current actions. I’ve been working really hard through my problems considering the challenges that’s been set before me since I’ve been home. I’ve done all that I can do on my own to shake my habits but I do realize that I need help and I am currently seeking treatment. Thank you. See you soon.”
BACKGROUND
Jefferson was arrested Oct. 16 at Griffin Middle School.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jefferson was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.
She posted bond and was released.
She was then arrested less than 48 hours later on charges of aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.
