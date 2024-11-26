Firefighters wish 85-year-old Cobb man a happy birthday after rescuing him from car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is crediting Cobb County firefighters for saving the life of an 85-year-old man.

On Monday, Cobb County firefighters stopped by Mr. Paul’s home to wish him a happy birthday. But, the last time those firefighters saw Paul was in June.

At that time, he was trapped inside his car after being hit by a van that crossed into oncoming traffic, officials said.

While paramedics were helping the 85-year-old, the Cobb County firefighters and other first responders used extraction equipment to get him out of the car.

Paul was rushed to the hospital. After spending a few months in the hospital and rehab, he was finally able to come back home.

His family credits Cobb County fire crews with saving his life and making sure he made it to his 85th birthday.

