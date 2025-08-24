Fifth annual International Festival held in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The fifth annual Cobb County International Festival was held on Saturday at the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center in Marietta.

The free event celebrated global cuisine, music, and arts.

There were dozens of performers, food trucks outside, and food vendors inside, plus lots of booths with vendors selling art and other products.

Organizers said the event draws thousands of people each year.

