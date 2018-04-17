  • FBI says DNA links ‘violent sexual predator' to assaults in metro Atlanta

    By: Wendy Halloran

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say Matthew Moore, a former corrections officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections is a serial rapist.

    Moore was supposed to appear in court Tuesday morning but instead waived his appearance. 

    In a news conference with the other law enforcement officers and the FBI, police described Moore as a “violent sexual predator.”

    Investigators said DNA linked Moore to three cases in Alabama and Florida. But the sexual assaults go back more than 10 years.

    The 48-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Hawthorn Suites in Sandy Springs in November 2015.

