FBI says DNA links ‘violent sexual predator' to assaults in metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say Matthew Moore, a former corrections officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections is a serial rapist.
Moore was supposed to appear in court Tuesday morning but instead waived his appearance.
In a news conference with the other law enforcement officers and the FBI, police described Moore as a “violent sexual predator.”
Investigators said DNA linked Moore to three cases in Alabama and Florida. But the sexual assaults go back more than 10 years.
The 48-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Hawthorn Suites in Sandy Springs in November 2015.
