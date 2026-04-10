East Cobb neighbors concerned over Walmart drone hub proposed for store nearby

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Walmart stores in metro Atlanta offer drone service, and now the company wants to add a drone hub in East Cobb.

So far, an online petition opposing it has over 500 signatures.

Many neighbors near the proposed site told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they’re worried about the noise.

“We are very concerned about what this is going to do to our property values, but also the noise we are going to be hearing,” neighbor Stefanie Stoltz said.

Stoltz is one of the more than 500 people who signed the petition in opposition to the proposed drone station on Johnson Ferry Road.

“We are also concerned about potential dangers if something malfunctions and it drops,” Stoltz said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stoltz’s house is about 300 feet away from the Walmart.

“I get it, and I support the petition,” shopper Jennifer Otero said.

“I would love having some more stuff that could get to my house quicker,” Walmart shopper Tanner Psencik said.

Multiple people on the NextDoor app who posted comments under the petition support a drone station.

One person said, “Great news, so excited for drone delivery.”

Another said, “Drones create less pollution and less noise.”

According to the application submitted to Cobb County for drone operations, a kiosk and fencing would be installed on Walmart’s parking lot.

It said no land disturbance is proposed, and all proposed items will be anchor bolted to the pavement.

Six Walmart stores in metro Atlanta offer drone delivery service.

“When we pick a market, the first thing we look at is demand. So, do the customers want it, and then the second thing we look at is the weather,” Greg Cathey from Walmart told us in December.

Commissioners are expected to hear from both sides in a public hearing next week.

©2026 Cox Media Group