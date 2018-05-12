Drivers: Get your Peach Pass now before the largest state project opens

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Heads up, drivers: You’re urged to get a Peach Pass now before the largest state project opens in just a matter of months.
Drivers along I-75 in Cobb County are anxious for the express lanes to open and for traffic to hopefully ease during both the morning and afternoon rushes.
Right now, the express lanes are set to open in September, but officials told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the project could finish up by late August.
Crews broke ground on the multimillion dollar project back in 2014. The 30-mile reversible express lanes project is the largest in Georgia state history.
It stretches from parts of I-575 in Cherokee County and I-75 in Cobb County and then ends at the I-285 interchange, right near SunTrust Park.
