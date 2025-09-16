Cobb Elections director resigns, plans to ensure smooth transition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Elections Director announced earlier this month that she’d be resigning from her post.

Elections Dir. Tate Fall joined the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration in December 2023.

On Sept. 3, while already on an extended leave, Fall informed the Board of Elections that she’d be resigning upon the end of her leave period.

County officials said Fall’s leave is expected to end toward the end of the year and that the director said she wanted to ensure a smooth transition of her duties before the leave concludes.

In the interim, the Cobb County Board of Elections named Michael D’Itri as the Acting Elections Director, a position he will serve in until a permanent successor is appointed.

It was not immediately clear why Fall was resigning from her post, nor what she what her future plans were.

